Ben White, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka's impressive performances in Arsenal's north London derby win at Spurs have earned the trio spots in Garth Crooks' team of the week.

Ben White

"Both Gabriel and William Saliba have featured in my teams this season but less so Ben White. I thought the defender was outstanding against Spurs. He did his job quietly and effectively and dealt with the threat of Son Heung-min brilliantly. In fact there was a moment in the first half when he had Son in his pocket.

"This Arsenal side is unrecognisable from the team I saw begin the season. The back four now play as a unit and have stopped giving away stupid free-kicks in dangerous areas. This looks like a team that has found itself and means business. We all thought it might be Tottenham's year but that couldn't have been further from the truth."

Martin Odegaard

"I have been singing the praises of Martin Odegaard for quite some time this season. I have also watched him grow into a first-class player and lead Arsenal to the top of the Premier League. His performance against Spurs was another display of the highest quality. His goal was well struck and put the game well beyond Tottenham's capabilities. That said, you would expect a decent goalkeeper to save a shot hit from that distance but Hugo Lloris has not been decent for some considerable time.

"What has captured my attention is Arsenal's new-found professionalism. Mikel Arteta is far more controlled in the technical area and there are clear signs that the league leaders refuse to be rattled by minor incidents and distractions. It's enough to make you start taking Arsenal very seriously."

Bukayo Saka

"If this fixture had been a boxing contest the referee would have stopped it. Talk about men versus boys. Arsenal absolutely destroyed Spurs in the first half. At one stage Bukayo Saka looked like he was capable of taking on the entire Tottenham team. The Arsenal winger gave Ryan Sessegnon such a torrid time I couldn't believe Antonio Conte left the defender on the pitch to receive further punishment.

"Arsenal's second-half performance, however, was very different from the first. The Gunners managed the game brilliantly and never lost control. At this rate I can see no reason why Arteta and his men shouldn't start talking about winning the title. We all know they are thinking about it."

