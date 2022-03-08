'Brilliant' Schar picked out by Garth

Last week, Fabian Schar was making goals, this week he's scoring them. It was great movement and a brilliant header, and the Magpies are flying.

It's the second consecutive time that Schar has made my team of the week and if he keeps on playing like this he might make my team of the season.

It's not that long ago Newcastle were in the bottom three and fighting for their lives. I don't know who is advising the new owners, but they have got all the major decisions absolutely spot on since their arrival at St James' Park.

As for Eddie Howe, he must be a candidate for manager of the season.

