After Arsenal's season opener away at Crystal Palace, their first home game at Emirates Stadium is against Leicester City on the weekend of 13 August.

The first north London derby against Tottenham is at the Emirates on 1 October, with the reverse fixture on 14 January.

Mikel Arteta's side host West Ham on Boxing Day and Newcastle United in the Gunners' first match of 2023.

They end the season by hosting Wolves.