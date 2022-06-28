Dean Henderson's proposed loan move to Nottingham Forest is in the best interests of all involved, according to BBC Radio Manchester's Bill Rice.

Speaking on the latest Nottingham Forest Weekly podcast, Rice said: "A lot of supporters, just a year ago, were saying he’s the future, he’s the man who is going to start as Manchester United’s number one, and he’s probably going to go on and be England’s number one as well.

"This was all off the back of an impressive spell on loan with Sheffield United when they came up to the Premier League from the Championship, and he excelled in their first season at the top level.

"But it just hasn’t worked out for him in the past year or so. He got Covid this time last year and missed the whole of pre-season. He was expected to start last year but David de Gea came in and never looked back, and it’s left Dean Henderson twiddling his thumbs a little bit.

"He’s far too good a goalkeeper to be sitting around not playing. If there is an opportunity for him to go on loan to somewhere like Forest then that suits everyone."

