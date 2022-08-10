Arsenal v Leicester: Head-to-head record

Arsenal have won their past three Premier League matches against Leicester City, scoring seven goals and conceding just one. The Gunners last had four consecutive league victories over the Foxes between February 1999 and December 2000.

Leicester have won just one of their previous 25 away league matches against Arsenal (D4 L20), a 1-0 win in October 2020. The Foxes have lost more away top-flight matches against the Gunners than against any other side (35).

Arsenal have lost six of their past 12 Premier League home games in August (W4 D2); before this run, the Gunners had won 15 of their previous 16 home August matches.