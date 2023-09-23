My Tongan dad will be going for Scotland - Tuipulotu

Tom English, BBC Sport Scotland in Nice

Sione Tuipulotu has spoken about playing against the land of his father’s birth on Sunday, when Scotland play Tonga in a must-win World Cup game in Nice.

“It’s a tricky one,” Tuipulotu said of his father, Fohe. “No matter how much you try not to think about it, it’s always there in the back of your mind.

"I’m not sure if it’ll be emotional during the anthems. I have a lot of love for Tonga and that side of my heritage but I’ll be fully focused on getting a win and getting our World Cup back on the road.

“My dad will be at home (in Melbourne) with my little brother (Tavi, who’s 19) - he can’t leave him (Tavi) by himself,” he joked.

“Dad will wake up and watch it and I’ll wait for his message after the game, I know he has both jerseys in the house. I'll ask my little brother which one he has on, but I’m sure he’ll be going for us.”

Tuipulotu made his Scotland debut against Tonga in a 60-14 rout in the autumn of 2021. A repeat of that kind of scoreline is required on Sunday and would certainly go down well with Tuipulotu’s mum, Angelina, who’s still in France having flown over from Australia for the South Africa game.

Angelina was a welcome ray of sunshine amid the despondency of the Boks defeat. “My mum doesn’t know anything about rugby so she thought we all played really good and I kinda knew we didn’t.

“When I saw my mum after the game at the barricades she was saying, ‘You guys all played so well’ and it was so refreshing and it picked me up for 20 minutes and then I was back on ground zero when I got on the bus. That’s one of the best things about mums - they’re always there to pick you up when you’re down.”

You’d imagine her son will see more ball on Sunday and that she’ll have a lot more to cheer about than she did a fortnight ago.