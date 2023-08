Aberdeen are bracing themselves for a Southampton approach for Bojan Miovski, with Saints manager Russell Martin having been keen on the 24-year-old Macedonia striker since his time in charge of Swansea City.

The Dons want a fee in excess of £4m, but nothing has been formalised yet with the Championship club in discussions to sell Scotland striker Che Adams to Everton. (Football Scotland), external

