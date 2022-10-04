'Killie rout was sorely needed - now let's cure travel sickness'

G﻿ary Scott, ABZ Football Podcast, external

It’s Pittodrie for thrills as a dominant 4-1 victory over Derek McInnes’ Kilmarnock on Saturday made it 20 goals in four home games this season, with the Dons' tally of 15 in those matches leaving them just 10 off the total number scored on their own patch in the entirety of last season.

The big question pre-match was how the Dons would cope with Liam Scales missing out due to suspension. Jim Goodwin’s decision to slot Matty Kennedy and Vinnie Besuijen into more unfamiliar central(ish) midfield roles paid dividends as they provided legs and movement that helped overrun a lacklustre Kilmarnock side.

Despite the setback of an (inevitable) comeback goal from Ash Taylor, the Dons' free-flowing, attacking football provided a performance and result sorely needed after the poor display at Easter Road prior to the international break.

Next up, the Red Army head to Tannadice on Saturday evening full of belief that their side can finally get a win on the road that isn’t in Perth or Livingston for the first time since 20 December 2020 and pile more misery on Dundee United in the process.