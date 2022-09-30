Fulham boss Marco Silva insisted striker Aleksandar Mitrovic does not need the added motivation of playing against former club Newcastle to perform well on Saturday.

Mitrovic has had an impressive start to the season, already scoring five times for the Cottagers and netting his 50th Serbia goal, as well as a hat-trick, during the international break.

"He doesn't need to play against Newcastle to be motivated," said Silva.

"Mitrovic is always full of motivation to play with a Fulham shirt or with his national team. That is the motivation for him: to play football matches, to be involved with his team-mates, to keep playing, with his connection with me and my staff as well.

"When he is on the pitch, he is always doing something to help the team to win football matches."

Silva hinted that winger Harry Wilson could be nearing a return and may be able to take part in training in two weeks.

The Wales international has not played this season after suffering a serious knee ligament injury in a behind-closed-doors friendly, raising doubts over the possibility of being able to play at the World Cup.

"It's difficult to say [when he will be back] when you have this type of injury in the knee, in that ligament. He could give some steps forward, but then something happens and you have some steps back," Silva said.

"We probably expected him to be a bit more ready right now than he is, but in 10 to 15 days we can see him train and be more confident with the team

"After that, it's up to him to get in shape so he can to be a solution for our team and the national team."