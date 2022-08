Chelsea have revived their interest in Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, though Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains their top target. (Guardian), external

Arsenal may also move for Zaha if should deals for Wolves winger Pedro Neto or Villarreal midfielder Yeremy Pino fall through (Dean Jones, via Express), external

Meanwhile, Chelsea hope to beat Palace and Tottenham to the signing of Peterborough defender Ronnie Edwards, 19. (Football Insider), external

