Napoli v Liverpool: Pick of the stats

Napoli and Liverpool will meet in the Champions League group stage for a third time in the past five seasons. The Italian club won their home game against the Reds in both 2018-19 (1-0) and 2019-20 (2-0).

Liverpool have won their past three away games against Italian sides in European competition, after only winning three of their first 14 such matches before that.

Liverpool have only lost one of their past 12 opening matches in a Champions League campaign - though that was at Napoli in 2019-20.

Mohamed Salah scored seven goals in last season’s Champions League group stage. Only Ruud van Nistelrooy, for Manchester United in 2004-05 (eight), has ever scored more in a group for an English club in the competition.