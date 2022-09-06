James Jones, We Are West Ham, external

"The VAR philosophy in the Premier League is 'minimum interference - maximum benefit'."

That is an actual sentence written on the Premier League's official website. They also claim that VAR will "positively influence decision-making and lead to more correct, and fairer, judgements." Finally, it claims "there will be a high bar for VAR intervention on subjective decisions."

So why are players being penalised for jumping over a goalkeeper who is diving at their feet?

This is what has led to uproar throughout the football community this week after VAR operator Jarred Gillet and on-field referee Andy Madley decided Jarrod Bowen's attempt to jump over Edouard Mendy in the build-up to West Ham's late equaliser was deemed to be an offence. The reaction to the decision says all you need to know about the ludicrous nature of the decision.

PMGOL haven't apologised for the error, they've just "accepted" the decision was wrong. But there has been no accountability, no proper explanation and no proper action towards those responsible. Both officials will be refereeing Premier League matches this weekend.

But it's not West Ham who are affected the most. It's the fans who pay their hard-earned money to attend matches each week, yet are consistently short-changed by poor decisions made by VAR.

It's the fans who deserve an apology, not the clubs. But when was the last time fans were given a second thought by the powers that be in football?

Things have to change, but we all know that's unlikely.