Saul Niguez has opened up about his difficult time at Chelsea following his loan spell from Atletico Madrid.

The Spain midfielder struggled to adapt to the Premier League, making only 10 appearances in the top flight.

"I’m writing to take my leave of you," he said on Twitter. "I would like to tell you how I felt during this adventure. Things didn’t start well at all. After a long time at home, changing everything wasn’t easy.

"Little by little things got better. Everything in life serves to improve and learn, and that’s what I take from this adventure.

"Thanks to all the fans for supporting me through thick and thin. I will be forever grateful.

"But above all, I wanted to thank my team-mates. They have been fundamental so that I wouldn’t fall apart. They helped me to continue supporting the team and live a calm and positive day to day. Thank you!"