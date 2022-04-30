Watford 1-2 Burnley: Lewington reaction

Watford assistant boss Ray Lewington, speaking to Match of the Day: "I thought we brought it on ourselves because we played ever so well first half, but because we have not won in so long there is a massive fear factor.

"Footballers try to protect it, they have seen the clock and the last 15-20 minutes they were almost camped on the edge of our own box. If you are allowing balls into the box, however many players you have behind the ball, there will be space somewhere.

"It would need something spectacular [to stay up] but there is more to play for than the points, we have got to play for our pride."

On boss Roy Hodgson: "He has been unwell, he is OK but needed some rest really - he will be fine and I imagine he will be in on Monday."