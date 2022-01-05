Iain Rowsell, Weymouth: As much as I am a massive fan of the forward line at Brentford, as they are so much part of the team ethic that makes the Bees successful, we need someone who will put the ball in the net week in and week out.

Theo Rich, London: We desperately need a full back for cover and we could do with another striker with little depth if someone gets injured.

Alex, Weymouth: Bees need a striker. Someone with Premier League experience who can guide Toney and score a few goals themselves. Also could do with a right wing back.

Peter Cooper, USA: We need to bring in an experienced Premier League goalscorer and a strong creative midfield player.

