We're already five days into the January transfer window, so here's a brief round-up of the best West Ham transfer gossip to drop so far:

West Ham are eyeing a double swoop to boost their attacking options after entering the race for Blackburn's £30m-rated Chile striker Ben Brereton Diaz and looking into a loan return for Manchester United outcast Jesse Lingard, who shone for the Hammers last season (Evening Standard) , external.

A Hammers loan move for Flamengo's Brazilian hotshot Gabriel Barbosa has been rebuffed by the South American club, who will only sanction a permanent transfer for a fee in excess of £30m (Teamtalk) , external.

With injuries to Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma at the back, West Ham are also seeking defensive reinforcements and are reportedly interested in a loan move for Chelsea's Malang Sarr, who has made just one Premier League appearance for the Blues this term (Foot Mercato - in French), external.

Catch up with all the latest transfer news by tuning into BBC Radio 5 Live's Transfer Gossip Daily podcast on BBC Sounds.

You can also get all the best transfer chat via our gossip column here and track every done deal throughout January here.