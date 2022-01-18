Rangnick on Martial, Ronaldo & Pogba
Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester
Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has been facing the media before tomorrow's rearranged game away at Brentford.
Here is what he had to say:
He has spoken to Anthony Martial and the matter is now resolved, after he claimed the French striker didn't want to be on the bench at Aston Villa. Martial denies refusing to play.
Martial is unlikely to feature at Brentford as he has missed training for the last two days.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford are back in training having missed the game at Villa: "I was also convinced before Aston Villa they would be available and they weren't."
Paul Pogba won't be ready to play until after the international break, despite being "physically and mentally present" in training and showing what an "extraordinary player he can be."
Rangnick hailed Ronaldo for his amazing career and goalscoring feats, but says football is a team sport and he cannot do things on his own.
Says he cannot judge what other clubs are doing regarding postponements, but it is something the Premier League has to deal with.