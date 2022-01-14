Wolves v Southampton: Team news

Wolves defender Romain Saiss is on international duty with Morocco and will miss his first Premier League game of the season.

Willy Boly, Hwang Hee-chan, Jonny Otto, Petro Neto and Yerson Mosquera are still injured.

Southampton full-back Kyle Walker-Peters is available after a ban and period of self-isolation, while Thierry Small also returns from Covid-19.

Yan Valery is back in the squad after serving a one-match suspension.

Saints remain without Mohamed Elyounoussi, Theo Walcott, Tino Livramento, Will Smallbone and Moussa Djenepo.

