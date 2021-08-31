David Blackmore, Blowing Bubbles editor:

"As with seemingly every transfer window, we need cover and competition up top with Michail Antonio's annual hamstring injury likely to happen at any point - especially now with his international duties with Jamaica.

"Jesse Lingard is a player who I would like to see join us permanently before the transfer window slams shut. He showed what he could do last season, and I think he would thrive being the big fish in West Ham's pond.

"But does he want to leave Manchester United? And would he be able to recreate the same performances when he hasn't got a point to prove?"

