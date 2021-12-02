Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Everton are now eight games without a win and the manner in which they were picked apart only increased the mutinous atmosphere around Goodison Park, where frustrated fans unfurled a banner on the Gwladys Street End in the first half criticising the club's hierarchy and followed up with further heavy criticism at the final whistle.

When the formalities of this defeat were concluded there were chants of "sack the board", with chairman Bill Kenwright and director of football Marcel Brands particular targets.

In the eye of the storm stands Rafa Benitez, an unpopular appointment with many Everton fans given his Liverpool links as the manager who won the Champions League and the FA Cup while at Anfield.

There will be speculation about Benitez's future but Everton's mess is more than his making and this was a very painful night for their supporters.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have now scored 43 league goals this season, more than any other side in Europe's big five leagues and ahead of Bayern Munich, who have scored 42.

This was Liverpool's biggest league win at Everton since they won 5-0 in November 1982 and they could so easily have scored more.

Liverpool were in a different class to the Toffees, it was another imperious display, full of menace, showing once again that Liverpool will be serious Premier League title contenders this season.