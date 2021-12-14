Mikel Arteta going public about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's disciplinary breach suggests there is a rift between the two, according to former Premier League striker Chris Sutton.

"Mikel Arteta has trusted him. He knew what the agreement was and to come back the following morning was totally unacceptable," Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

"What surprised me in some respects is why Arteta brought this out into the public domain because he must have known what the reaction and response would be.

"If he’s made a rule up for Aubameyang and Aubameyang breaks that rule which he has done, then if he doesn’t come down hard on him, he has a massive problem on his hands.

"He should be disciplined but I still can’t work out why he brought it into the public domain. He could have made any excuses, but that suggests there is a big rift there."

