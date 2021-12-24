Who could Everton sign in January?

Fabien Centonze has been described as a right-back with "one of the best statistical profiles in France", possessing "an impressive record in attacking and defensive positions". Everton are considering an £8m move for Centonze to provide competition for club captain Seamus Coleman on the right-hand side.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is said to be "irritated" with his bit-part role at Arsenal and the Gunners could be under pressure to sell the England international in January.

Brentford captain Pontus Jansson has been in superb form in his side's maiden Premier League campaign but is another whose contract runs out next summer.