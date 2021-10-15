Lawro's predictions: Southampton v Leeds

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Southampton were doing pretty well against Chelsea until James Ward-Prowse was sent off.

What frustrated me most about that decision is that VAR instructed the referee to go and watch it again, and he was shown replays in slow motion, which is just ridiculous. How can you judge how dangerous a tackle is if you don't see it in real time? Slow any challenge down and it looks awful.

The end result was another defeat for Saints, who are still without a win after seven games.

I don't fancy their chances much here, either, especially if Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips is back from the calf injury that ruled him out of England duty.

Tom's prediction: Marcelo Bielsa is just a wizard and Dan James has just gone to Leeds, and I felt sorry for him at United. I am going to go with two goals for him. 0-2

