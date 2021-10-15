Lawro's predictions: Aston Villa v Wolves

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Wolves had just started to pick up a little bit before the international break but I've been more impressed by Aston Villa so far.

These are the kind of games where, last season, I wouldn't be quite sure what you'd get from Villa but I think they are a lot more reliable now.

It will be tight, but home advantage will make the difference for Dean Smith's side.

Tom's prediction: A tight game this one, so I'm going for a low-scoring draw. 1-1

