Premier League players who didn’t travel for international duty in red-listed countries should not be punished, says former England goalkeeper Rob Green.

Players who didn't join up with their national sides after being called up by Brazil, Mexico, Paraguay and Chile have been banned for five days under Fifa regulations, meaning they will miss this weekend’s Premier League matches.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Leeds, Chelsea, Wolves, Newcastle and Watford are all affected.

“Don’t punish the players - it’s not their fault,” Green said on the Football Daily podcast.

“They get told to go and be on a pitch and just play football, whether it’s for their country or for their club.

“And, all of a sudden, through missing out games they’re missing out more games. What can they do?

“It must be so frustrating for them. They’ve done what they’ve been told.”

Listen to more of the discussion on Football Daily from 23'00 on BBC Sounds