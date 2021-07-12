Former midfielder Mick Bates has died at the age of 73, Leeds United have announced.

Bates made 191 appearances for the Elland Road club, mainly under Don Revie, between 1965 and 1976.

He scored nine goals - the most famous of which came in a 2-2 draw at Juventus in the first leg of the 1971 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup final, which Leeds went on to win on away goals.

Bates played during the Whites' most successful period and won two league titles, the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup twice.