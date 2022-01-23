Arsenal v Burnley: Confirmed team news
Easy enough. It's just one change for Arsenal from the team that lost to Liverpool in the EFL Cup in midweek.
In comes Rob Holding for Takehiro Tomiyasu, who is not in the squad.
Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney, Saka, Odegaard, Sambi Lokonga, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Lacazette.
Subs: Leno, Tavares, Chambers, Nketiah, Alebiousu, Biereth, Oulad M'hand, Hutchinson, Patino.
Burnley's last match was way back on January 8 in their FA Cup loss to Huddersfield.
Sean Dyche makes four changes to that team, with Connor Roberts, Dwight McNeil, Erik Pieters and Matej Vydra all coming into the side.
Missing out are Matthew Lowton, Phil Bardsley, Dale Stephens and, of course, Chris Wood is now at Newcastle.
Burnley XI: Pope, Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters, Lennon, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil, Vydra, Rodriguez.
Subs: Hennessey, Lowton, Cork, Gudmundsson, Stephens, Collins, Bardsley, Long, Thomas.