Everton's business in January has been "intriguing and exciting", according to The Athletic's David Ornstein.

Deadline day moves for Donny van de Beek and Dele Alli followed the appointment of Frank Lampard as manager and Ornstein says their arrival is a "tantalising prospect".

"They've both got points to prove," he said on BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast. "If Everton can get them back to where they were at their peak, then it is a tantalising prospect.

"Lampard will back himself to get the best out of them and they've done well. These are two deals on decent terms.

"The only thing I would say is that they are both quite similar players."

