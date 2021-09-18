Wolves v Brentford: Confirmed team news
Wolves are unchanged for the fourth Premier League game in a row.
Substitutes Daniel Podence and Hwang Hee-chan combined for the latter's debut goal in the win at Watford last time out - but both players remain on the bench at Molineux.
Wolves: Jose Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Nelson Semedo, Neves, Joao Moutinho, Marcal, Trincao, Jimenez, Traore
Subs: Ruddy, Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Podence, Mosquera, Boly, Silva, Hwang, Dendoncker
Brentford are unchanged from their recent defeat against Brighton.
It's also the same personnel on the bench.
Brentford: Raya, Pinnock, Jansson, Ajer, Henry, Janelt, Norgaard, Canos, Baptiste, Toney, Mbeumo.
Subs: Fernandez, Thompson, Ghoddos, Jensen, Onyeka, Zanka, Forss, Wissa, Roerslev