Wolves are unchanged for the fourth Premier League game in a row.

Substitutes Daniel Podence and Hwang Hee-chan combined for the latter's debut goal in the win at Watford last time out - but both players remain on the bench at Molineux.

Wolves: Jose Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Nelson Semedo, Neves, Joao Moutinho, Marcal, Trincao, Jimenez, Traore

Subs: Ruddy, Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Podence, Mosquera, Boly, Silva, Hwang, Dendoncker