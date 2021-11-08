Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has returned to Norway to spend a few days with his family amid intense speculation about his future.

United have given no indication they intend to sack Solskjaer in the wake of Saturday’s defeat by Manchester City.

However, there continues to be huge debate externally about whether he should remain in his job after a horrible spell of results, which includes a record 5-0 home defeat by Liverpool.

It is understood Solskjaer has given his non-international players some time off and he has gone back to Norway, as he did in September and October.