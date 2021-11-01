Liverpool's defence under scrutiny as Brighton show grit

Neil Johnston, BBC Sport at Anfield

Liverpool will qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League with two games to spare if they beat Atletico Madrid on Wednesday - but Jurgen Klopp's side are going to have to produce a better performance than they did against Brighton.

There was a sigh of relief from some locals when referee Mike Dean signalled the end of an utterly compelling Anfield contest on Saturday.

Relief that their team's unbeaten record remains intact. Relief the Seagulls did not turn to a 0-2 deficit into a 3-2 win.

While the 2-2- draw proved an excellent watch for neutrals, it raised questions about Liverpool's vulnerable defending, while the loss of midfielder Naby Keita to another injury compounded a difficult day at the office for Klopp.

This was Brighton's sixth league and cup game without a win, but they are a team heading in the right direction under Graham Potter.

Trailing 0-2 after 24 minutes in front of a raucous home crowd, less organised teams might have crumbled. Brighton did not.

Instead, they showed real character to get it back to 2-2, before looking the more likely side to score a late winner.

With Newcastle (home), Aston Villa (away) and Leeds (home) on the horizon, Potter will be confident his players can convert promising performances into wins.