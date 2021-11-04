Chelsea host Burnley in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

Thomas Tuchel may have fond memories of his last meeting with Sean Dyche, given Burnley's visit to Stamford Bridge in January earned the German his first win as Chelsea manager.

Goals from Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso were enough to seal a 2-0 win on a day when the Clarets did not muster a shot on target.

The defeat left Burnley in 16th, while Chelsea moved into seventh. Five months later, Tuchel would help his side lift the Champions League.