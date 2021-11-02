Director Ismailov steps down

Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

Everton director Sarvar Ismailov has stepped down from his position on the club's board with immediate effect for personal and health reasons.

The nephew of Alisher Usmanov, whose company USM Holdings sponsors the Toffees' training ground, has resigned from his roles as the owner’s executive representative, plus sporting and commercial director at Everton women.

Ismailov was appointed to the board in July, having joined Everton in 2019 as global commercial consultant, before taking up the new role with the women's team.