Southampton's summer ins and outs

Here's the full rundown of the Saints' ins and outs during the close season:

Ins: Theo Walcott (Everton), Romain Perraud (Brest), Dynel Simeu (Chelsea), Tino Livramento (Chelsea), Armando Broja (Chelsea), Adam Armstrong (Blackburn), Thierry Small (Everton), Lyanco (Torino)

Outs: Ryan Bertrand (Leicester), Jake Hesketh (released), Josh Sims (released), David Agbontohoma (released), Lucas Defise (released), Pascal Kpohomouh (released), Kingsley Latham (released), Kameron Ledwidge (released), James Morris (released), Thomas O'Connor (released), Tommy Scott (released), Wesley Hoedt (Anderlecht), Kayne Ramsey (Crewe), Angus Gunn (Norwich), Jake Vokins (Ross County, loan), Alex Jankewitz (Young Boys), Dan Nlundulu (Lincoln, loan), Callum Slattery (Motherwell), Mario Lemina (Nice), Will Ferry (Crawley, loan), Danny Ings (Aston Villa), Jannik Vestergaard (Leicester)

