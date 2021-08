Simon Stone, BBC Sport

There has been a lot of speculation around Tottenham's record signing Tanguy Ndombele this summer.

It seemed certain the £53.8m midfielder would be moving on.

However, suitors have been hard to find and my understanding is Ndombele will be remaining at Spurs for at least the first half of the season.

Ndombele has not even made the bench this season, let alone play.

