Leicester v Tottenham: Head-to-head stats

Leicester have won two of their past four Premier League games against Tottenham, as many as they had in their previous 12.

Tottenham won this fixture 4-2 in May last season, but last won back-to-back away league games against Leicester in October 2003/December 2014.

Since the Foxes returned to the Premier League in 2014, their 14 meetings with Spurs have produced 54 goals – only Arsenal v Liverpool (62) and Crystal Palace v Liverpool (55) have seen more goals scored in the competition in that time.