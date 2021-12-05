Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester: Rodgers reaction

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers admitted the Foxes "did not get going" in the second half against Aston Villa on Sunday after letting a lead slip to lose 2-1 in the Premier League.

Harvey Barnes' classy opener rewarded Leicester's bright start but Ezri Konsa scored twice to settle an entertaining end-to-end affair in the hosts' favour.

Konsa's winner - a far-post header from a corner - was the 10th set-piece goal the Foxes have conceded in the league season, the joint-highest alongside Crystal Palace.

"I was really pleased with the first half apart from the goal we conceded. We dominated the game, got into some really good areas, some of our play was really incisive," Rodgers told Match of the Day.

"My only issue at half-time was the defensive transition - when the ball was dead, we switched off and that allowed three or four counter attacks. But apart from that, we were in a good position.

"In the second half, we didn't get going. We started slowly and conceded the goal from the header and all of a sudden you're having to chase the game again. That is the big disappointment."