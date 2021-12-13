Hasenhuttl calls for Saints to be 'a little bit nasty'

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says his team "need to be a bit nasty" to take points when they visit Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Saints have slipped to 16th after taking just two points from their past five games and Hasenhuttl anticipates a tough match against Patrick Vieira’s side.

"The Premier League is a brutal challenge," he said. "You can be sure that if you show weakness against Palace, they will take it.

"We have to be nasty to play against. A team that can take a point away at Manchester City can take a point at Palace as well."

Hasenhuttl also identified parallels between his team and Vieira’s with regards to consistency.

"They’ve had some good results but also dropped points from winning positions – that’s our problem sometimes as well.

"We know what is waiting for us and we have to be ready for the fight."