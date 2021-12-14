Foxes pair make Garth's team of the week

Youri Tielemans: Two goals and a sparkling performance by the Belgium international made up for Leicester's disappointing result at Villa Park recently.

Against a Newcastle side that lacked a cutting edge, Tielemans controlled the game while Maddison cut them to ribbons.

James Maddison: By the end of this fixture, it had Maddison's creativity and flair written all over it.

Since the player's return to first-team action he has looked more like the lad who burst onto the scene at Leicester two seasons ago. His goal was just reward for all his hard work as he put Newcastle well and truly to the sword.

Read what else Garth had to say about Tielemans and Maddison, plus find out who else made his team of the week