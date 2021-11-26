Second string Spurs side fail to impress Conte

Phil Dawkes, BBC Sport

If Spurs' new boss was under any misapprehension about the size of the task he has on his hands in trying to restore the club's fortunes, Thursday laid it bare.

Antonio Conte still has a competitive first-choice XI, but on this evidence those looking to break into it are woefully short of what is needed.

Tanguy Ndombele failed to get any kind of grip on midfield, the defence looked vulnerable even to Mura's modest frontline and Dele Alli floated tamely through the contest before being replaced in the 54th minute.

Harry Kane gave us a glimpse of that famed predatory instinct with his well-taken chipped equaliser, but for the rest of the time was a lumbering shell of his former self, full of poor touches and fluffed shots.

It could be argued that Ryan Sessegnon was seeking to show eagerness in his first start since late August - but it was foolish to lunge in to earn a second booking on the half-hour after he had already seen yellow for hauling a man back earlier in the first half.

The introduction of Son Heung-min, Lucas Moura and Ben Davies early in the second half injected more purpose and threat, but in pushing for a late winner that would have ensured at least a play-off spot, they over-committed, leaving room for Mura to break.

They will get another chance to continue this European campaign in two weeks' time. How many more chances some of these Spurs players will get under Conte remains to be seen.