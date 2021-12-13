Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Liverpool needed to dig deep into their reserves of patience to get the job done against Aston Villa. They were on top throughout but ran into a white wall of defiance from the visitors that only cracked when they were awarded a penalty that was hotly disputed by Villa manager Steven Gerrard.

Mo Salah stepped forward to do the job again and there is a relentlessness about Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool that suggests they will somehow find a way to get you in the end.

It was Salah and Divock Origi late on at Wolves last week, and here it was the Egyptian stepping forward from the spot.

And when other results are examined, with Premier League title rivals Manchester City and Chelsea also securing narrow wins via penalties, it made Liverpool’s propensity for getting the job done seem even more important.

The Reds are still right on the tails of City and determined to hunt them down, even if it is not always pretty.