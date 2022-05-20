Hodgson expects 'emotional' farewell at Watford

Roy Hodgson is expecting his last game as Watford boss on Sunday to be "emotional" and admits he will miss it.

Hodgson, who announced he was planning to retire earlier this month, will lead Watford for the final time against Chelsea.

“Every time you leave a job there’s a wave of emotion because you get sort of attached to the people you’re working with," he said.

“The players, I must say, they’ve not let me down at all in the training sessions and what they’ve tried to do in the games, so I’ve still got a lot of respect for them. In that respect it will be emotional (saying goodbye).

“It’s tough, you’re going to miss it and there are going to be days when you get up and think ‘I wish I was back on the training ground’, especially when the sun is shining and it’s nice and warm.

"It’s a bit easier on the days you wake up and it’s pouring with rain and freezing cold."