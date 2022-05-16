Burnley and Everton have destiny "in their own hands" - and that is the factor the Football Daily podcast pundits believe will ensure Leeds end up filling the final relegation place.

Pascal Struijk's 92nd-minute equaliser moved Leeds one point clear of the bottom three with one game to go, but both Burnley and Everton play on Thursday and have superior goal differences to Jesse Marsch's men.

"Leeds showed good character to get a point against Brighton," said former West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker. "But I just can't see them staying up.

"There are players there who are being linked with moves away from Elland Road and I just don't see the full solidarity there that I see at Burnley.

"Then there's Everton - their fans are making the difference."

Burnley are currently in 18th but a draw at Aston Villa on Thursday would leave them simply needing to match Leeds' result on the final day to secure survival.

"When you know your destiny is in your own hands, it's a huge thing," said ex-Southampton defender Francis Benali.

"There are so any possible scenarios and it's crucial when you've been down at the bottom for so long that you keep the belief you will get out.

"There have been positive signs at Burnley but they still need the points.

"For Everton, it's a one-match season against Crystal Palace on Thursday. They need to turn it on, the supporters will do their bit and it's down to the players to get the result they need."

For more analysis on the relegation battle, listen from 23'09 on the latest Football Daily podcast