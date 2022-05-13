Dean Smith has been speaking to the media before Sunday’s game against Wolves at Molineux.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Smith confirmed no further injuries and he will pick from the same squad that travelled to Leicester.

He wants his players to end the campaign well: “We don't want to finish the season with doom and gloom. I want the players to go and enjoy themselves and play with a bit of freedom.”

On the atmosphere among his squad: “Fans don’t want to see me smiling. But I’m a human being and I don’t want the players to see me being negative. I’m not coming to training in a clown outfit.”

He wants to sign players that can make goals rather than needing personnel to score them: “It is creating chances where we need to bring people in. We are going into the Championship where the levels aren’t as high.”

On Wolves: “We have played them twice this season and played very well twice. They have not managed to score against us. We have good memories of playing against them and hopefully we can take that into Sunday’s game.”

