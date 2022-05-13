Former Tottenham midfielder Gustavo Poyet believes Thursday's win over Arsenal will propel Spurs into the Champions League, but says it will depend on how the Gunners react.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast, Poyet praised his old club's approach to the north London derby, saying they were "all over Arsenal" in the first half.

"They played the occasion so well and really went for the game," he said. "Arsenal couldn't handle it.

"As for the red card, I don't think one person in the whole world will disagree with it. It was coming."

Poyet credits Spurs as having both the momentum and the easier final two games, although he recognises Arsenal still have their destiny in their own hands.

"The end of season is always tricky for every team," he said. "It depends how Arsenal react.

"They're so inconsistent. Sometimes you look at them and think they're the side Mikel Arteta wants - the next week they're not. They're so up and down.

"It's great for football fans to have the top four having something riding on it going into the last week."

