Frank Lampard said he wants to select "11 Evertonians" on Thursday, as he prepares his side for a crucial game against Crystal Palace at Goodison Park.

A win would secure Premier League football for another season and Lampard is demanding his players replicate the passion of the home crowd.

"I have to thank our fans for their impact on the team, particularly in recent weeks," he said. "I'm sure they will come with everything again - and maybe a bit more. We really appreciate that.

"Historically, this could be such a big night for us. The players have to turn up to play with the same passion and fight as those in the stadium.

"We need 11 Evertonians on the pitch."

Lampard wants his players to understand the magnitude of the situation and harness that pressure in a positive way.

"They have to tap into the occasion," he added. "It's a game that's really critical, but they can use the pressure in a good way and play with control on top of that.

"We're playing a game that we love, so we have to be up for those big-pressure moments.

"Everyone has to be ready."

