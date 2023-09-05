West Ham have appointed John Heitinga, Mark Robson and Henry Newman as first-team assistants to manager David Moyes.

The trio will join Billy McKinlay, Kevin Nolan and goalkeeping coach Xavi Valero to complete Moyes' coaching staff for the 2023-24 season.

Former Netherlands international Heitinga, who most recently held the role of interim head coach at Ajax in the Eredivise, reunites with Moyes 14 years on from joining him as a player at Everton.

Robson will step-up from his current position as the Academy U21s lead coach and Newman moves from his role as opposition analysis, having been with the Hammers for almost four years.

On the appointments, Moyes said: "I would like to welcome John to West Ham United and also welcome Mark and Henry into the first-team group.

"John is someone I have known for a long time. He has gained some very good experience since beginning his coaching career in the Ajax Academy and working his way up to their first-team. Mark and Henry are both already familiar to everyone here at the Club and have deserved the opportunity to step up within our structure.

"John, Mark and Henry will each being experience in different areas and complement the strengths we already have in the coaching team alongside Billy, Kevin and Xavi. I look forward to working with them and building on the positive start we have made to the new season."