Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag to BBC Match of the Day: "Horror start, but the character of the team was brilliant. We stayed so calm and so composed. We stuck to our belief, stuck to our plan, played some good football, and scored three good goals. It was a great comeback.

"With all respect to Forest, we can’t allow them [those goals]. They were easy give-aways. It’s crazy, but sometimes games go like this. As I said, we stayed calm.

"It’s a marker, absolutely. We’ve seen this team can bounce back. If you have such a start, you need to get over it. It’s not easy but compliments to the team.

"We have the personality. In certain moments we can definitely improve but, in general, this team has the character to bounce back all the time."

On Nottingham Forest wasting time: "The rule is not right. The team was delaying from the start and they were getting rewarded for it."