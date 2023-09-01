Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards says Brentford's move for Johan Bakayoko underlines the "financial muscle" of the Premier League: "This is a really interesting story.

"PSV have just annihilated Rangers to qualify for the group stages of the Champions League and all the riches that opens. They are a grand old club.

"Bakayoko is 20 and only broke into the first team in 2022. He is a Belgium international already, which says a lot about his pedigree.

"Brentford are one of the feel-good stories of the Premier League and have had a fantastic ride, but not so long ago they were in League One and League Two.

"The fact they are in the market for Bakayoko just shows the financial muscle of the Premier League, and why European clubs are so worried about it."