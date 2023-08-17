Luzern 2-2 Hibs (agg 3-5): Analysis

Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland at Swissporarena

It was as tense, nervy, and thrilling as many expected after a gripping first leg in Edinburgh.

Hibs are yet to claim a clean sheet this season but, although they conceded two goals Johnson will be disappointed with, the back four of Will Fish, Paul Hanlon, Lewis Miller and Lewis Stevenson withstood almighty pressure for large spells, heading and clearing for their lives.

But the difference in the game was two moments of brilliance from Youan. The Frenchman is capable of being maddening and exceptional all in the same game, and he was again in Luzern. Careless in possession at times, but he came alive when driving at goal, scoring the first and setting up the second all on his own.

Those moments are why Hibs paid money to get him in permanently in the summer. Villa will be an almighty step up in the next round, but Hibs and their fans shouldn't worry about right now. They should savour the moment after a fantastic 180-minute display.